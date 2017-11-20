17 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mayhem Hallmarks Odinga 'Grand' Return as Devotees Terrorise City Residents

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — A trail of destruction was left by hundreds of National Super Alliance supporters along Mombasa road, when they descended on motorists along the busy highway.

The agitated youths, after they were dispersed by anti-riot police officers from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, started stoning motorists.

The youths wanted to go to the airport despite police cautions that it's a protected area.

One of the victims, Abel Nyakundi, a taxi driver had his vehicle destroyed.

He was taking a client to the airport when he faced the wrath of the youths.

"How will I pay for this car?" A wailing Nyakundi told Capital News.

He is to offset a loan of sh350,000.

"Why is this happening? Please tell them to help me," the 26-year-old, and a father of three said.

He is the sole provider of his family and ailing mother.

Tens of of other vehicles too had their windscreens smashed.

"Please call mhindi (the owner of the vehicle) that my car has been destroyed," Nyakundi pleaded within anyone who cared to listen.

He is supposed to pay Sh36,000 per month to the owner, for him to fully own the car.

His client fled on foot to the airport.

"He had not even paid," he said.

"I have not been eating to save for my family... why didn't I stay home?" a visibly distraught Nyakundi said.

The youths wanted to witness the arrival of NASA leader Raila Odinga from the United States.

Police had earlier cautioned that they will not gain access to JKIA, East Africa's largest airport.

Kenya

Kenyatta Orders for Completion of Stadium

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered for immediate completion of Ruring'u Stadium in Nyeri County. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.