Kenya: Mayhem Hallmarks Odinga 'Grand' Return as Devotees Terrorise City Residents

Nairobi — A trail of destruction was left by hundreds of National Super Alliance supporters along Mombasa road, when they descended on motorists along the busy highway.

The agitated youths, after they were dispersed by anti-riot police officers from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, started stoning motorists.

The youths wanted to go to the airport despite police cautions that it's a protected area.

One of the victims, Abel Nyakundi, a taxi driver had his vehicle destroyed.

He was taking a client to the airport when he faced the wrath of the youths.

"How will I pay for this car?" A wailing Nyakundi told Capital News.

He is to offset a loan of sh350,000.

"Why is this happening? Please tell them to help me," the 26-year-old, and a father of three said.

He is the sole provider of his family and ailing mother.

Tens of of other vehicles too had their windscreens smashed.

"Please call mhindi (the owner of the vehicle) that my car has been destroyed," Nyakundi pleaded within anyone who cared to listen.

He is supposed to pay Sh36,000 per month to the owner, for him to fully own the car.

His client fled on foot to the airport.

"He had not even paid," he said.

"I have not been eating to save for my family... why didn't I stay home?" a visibly distraught Nyakundi said.

The youths wanted to witness the arrival of NASA leader Raila Odinga from the United States.

Police had earlier cautioned that they will not gain access to JKIA, East Africa's largest airport.