Kenya: There is No Stopping Us, Police Prove No Match for Odinga Faithful

Nairobi — National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga arrived in the country some minutes after 11am to a rousing reception by thousands of supporters.

Odinga was arriving in the country from United States where he had a weeklong trip meeting various leaders including those of civil society organisations.

Only a few leaders managed to gain access at the Kenya's largest airport, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport with thousands of supporters camping kilometers away from the entry.

Some made attempts to go as near as the fence bordering the runway but were swiftly dispersed by anti-riot police officers.

But as soon as Odinga's motorcade left the airport, it was received by thousands of supporters who cropped up from neighbouring buildings where they had taken cover.

"Baba, Baba, Bana ," they shouted amid joyful noises.

The motorcade first used the wrong route from the airport, snaking through Mombasa road but later diverted to the right side of the highway.

"Baba they have been lobbing teargas at us... " they could be heard saying.

At Imara Daima, tear gas was lobbed but the crowd was determined.

Their leaders used fuel guzzlers, looking down from their rooftops, as they ran alongside them, chanting passionate slogans about Odinga.

Neither the scorching sun nor police tear gas could stop them.

- Motorists attacked -

A few minutes to the arrival of Odinga, the youths barricaded Mombasa road and hurled stones at motorists, after they were dispersed by police.

Four people were injured and were rushed to nearby hospitals by police.

The supporters are expected to be addressed by Odinga at Kenya's capital, Nairobi where he will give the way forward from the October 26 elections.

He boycotted the repeat presidential poll which incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta won.

Odinga also lost the first election held on August 8, but successfully challenged it at the Supreme Court.