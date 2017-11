Kenya: Actress 'Celina' Says 'I Do' to Fiancé at Windsor Wedding

Popular actress Catherine Kamau, popularly known for her role as Celina in Mother in-law TV series, has finally wedded her longtime boyfriend and colleague Philip Karanja.

The couple tied the knot on Friday at the Windsor Hotel in a ceremony attended by fellow actors and friends.

Celina shared a photo shortly after becoming Mrs Karanja.

Mrs Karanja 💞💞

Colleagues shared moments of the couple's big day.

No script has been better written. @kate_actress weds @phil_director. #NaHivoNdivoAmeendaga

Congratulations @kate_actress and @phil_director Mr and Mrs Karanja cc @abelmutua @nyangifaith

Today's bride!👰🏽 @kate_actress & @phil_director Congratulations!!!- www.mwaniki.biz #weddings #nairobiweddings #love #mwaniki #mwanikiweddings #kenya #kenyan #portrait #wedding #bride #weddingdress #weddingphotography #weddinginspiration #bridebook #bouquet #ido

