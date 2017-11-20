20 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: President Must Investigate Brian Molefe Military Appointment - Sasfu

The South African Security Forces Union (SASFU) has called on President Jacob Zuma to investigate and reverse the military's appointment of Brian Molefe.

In a statement, Sasfu president Charles Jacobs said Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had to reverse the decision and recover all monies paid to Molefe, as well as launch an investigation into the matter, taking appropriate action.

"It is our view that this is a case of corruption," he said.

Jacobs said Sasfu shall not sit back and watch the integrity of the defence force dragged through the mud. "Should we feel failed by authorities, we won't hesitate to take whatever action necessary to ensure the integrity of the defence force is not eroded."

Sunday newspaper City Press reported that Molefe was appointed as a military colonel and has earned R57 000 a month since August despite having no military background.

He was called up indefinitely for active service, while reserve force members are usually only used for active service for three months at a time, City Press reported.

Molefe was appointed as honorary colonel to a part time unit of the SA Irish regiment in 2009.

Source: News24

South Africa

