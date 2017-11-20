19 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Foreign Minister Back Home

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angolan Foreign Affairs minister Manuel Augusto returned Sunday to Luanda from Washington after attending the Ministerial Conference on Trade, Security and Good Governance, sponsored by US Department of State.

Speaking to Angop at Luanda's "04 de Fevereiro" International Airport, the Angolan diplomat, praised the country's participation in the event, held on November 16 and 17.

Thirty representatives from Sub- Saharan African countries have attended the event.

The Angolan top diplomat met with UN Secretary General, António Guterres, with whom he discussed issues related to the cooperation between Angola and UN.

The meeting also analysed security in Africa and other issues linked to North Korea, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.

Still in New York, Manuel Augusto met with staff of the Angolan Permanent Mission to UN.

He conveyed the guidelines during his term.

The Angolan delegation to the event was integrated by the deputy-general director of the Criminal Investigation Services, Manuel Nascimento Cardoso.

Angola

Cote d'Ivoire, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal Improve Governance - But...

The 2017 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG), launched today by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, reveals that the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.