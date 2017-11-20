Angola: Foreign Minister Back Home

Luanda — Angolan Foreign Affairs minister Manuel Augusto returned Sunday to Luanda from Washington after attending the Ministerial Conference on Trade, Security and Good Governance, sponsored by US Department of State.

Speaking to Angop at Luanda's "04 de Fevereiro" International Airport, the Angolan diplomat, praised the country's participation in the event, held on November 16 and 17.

Thirty representatives from Sub- Saharan African countries have attended the event.

The Angolan top diplomat met with UN Secretary General, António Guterres, with whom he discussed issues related to the cooperation between Angola and UN.

The meeting also analysed security in Africa and other issues linked to North Korea, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.

Still in New York, Manuel Augusto met with staff of the Angolan Permanent Mission to UN.

He conveyed the guidelines during his term.

The Angolan delegation to the event was integrated by the deputy-general director of the Criminal Investigation Services, Manuel Nascimento Cardoso.