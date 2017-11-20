19 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Double Tragedy As Two Boys Drown in Separate Incidents

Two boys, one aged 10 and the other 13, have drowned in two separate incidents in Durban and Hermanus, the National Sea Rescue Institute reported on Sunday.

"A 10-year-old boy [was] swept into the lagoon [in Durban] by waves that had washed over a sand bank where a group of children were playing (between the lagoon and the surf)," said NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon in a statement.

"A Police Search and Rescue team located and recovered the body of the child following an extensive search," said Lambinon about the incident which happened on Saturday late afternoon.

In the second incident, "a 13-year-old male learner, reportedly on a school outing, had disappeared under water, where he and friends had apparently been jumping into the lagoon from a bridge," said Lambinon.

"Reports from eyewitnesses suggested that the teenager may have jumped into the water to assist a fellow learner who had gotten into difficulty when he got into difficulty himself and disappeared under the water."

The incident occurred at the Kleinmond lagoon early Saturday evening.

In both incidents, paramedics declared the boys dead on the scene. Inquest dockets were opened.

"Condolences are expressed to the family," said Lambinon.

Source: News24

