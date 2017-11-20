Rwanda: APR Seek Win to Stay Top of League Table

APR FC will be looking to keep their lead at the top of Azam Rwanda Premier League table when they host 12th-placed Kirehe FC on Saturday at Amahoro National Stadium, kick-off at 3:30pm.

On Wednesday, Jimmy Mulisa's team thrashed bottom side Bugesera FC 3-0 to take a one-point lead at the top of the league standing with 10 points after five matches, ahead of Etincelles, Police FC (have played a game less) and SC Kiyovu.

APR's archrivals and defending champions Rayon Sports are three points off the pace in 8th place but still have a game in hand before Sunday's clash with fifth-placed Mukura Victory Sports at Kicukiro Stadium.

"Kirehe is another league game for us and one that we are focused on winning, we want to keep looking for points. I am happy the team is doing well, everyone is working to give 100 percent in every game, they are ready to fight for one another other," Mulisa said.

However, the former Rwandan international admits that there is still room for his players to improve and do much better as the season progresses.

He noted that, "We had a good performance against Bugesera and we scored three goals but I' m sure we can do a lot better, and we're looking forward to keep that spirit against Kirehe."

His counterpart Abdul Kalim Nduhirabandi of Kirehe, says his team will go into the match looking for a third win from six matches in a season that started with two back to back defeats.

"It is hard to say that you will beat a big team like APR but we want a good performance, we need to be better at the back and make sure we don't gift them goals. If we manage to defend well, it will be easier for us to get something from them," the former Marines coach said.

Kirehe FC are in 12th place with six points and Nduhirabandi warned, "Of course we want to win the game, but at the same time we know how tough the challenge ahead is. The game will be tough as APR will be looking to stay at top of the table."

Saturday

APR FC vs Kirehe FC 3:30pm

Bugesera vs Gicumbi FC

Musanze vs Amagaju

SC Kiyovu vs Espoir

Sunday

Miroplast vs Police FC 3:30pm

AS Kigali vs Sunrise FC

Marines vs Etincelles

Rayon Sports vs Mukura