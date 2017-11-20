19 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN Child, Allegedly Kidnapped, Found Alive

A 7-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped has been found alive in the Verulam area, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday.

"She was found alive this morning... walking around, by the security company," said Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane in a statement.

"The child will be taken for medical check-ups before reuniting her with her family."

The little girl was allegedly kidnapped in the Umbilo area on Thursday. She was apparently playing with her cousin alongside the road when she was allegedly picked up and taken away by suspects in an unknown vehicle.A case of kidnapping is still under investigation.

