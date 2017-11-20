19 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola and Madagascar Sign Cooperation

Luanda — Angola and Madagascar officially signed bilateral cooperation on Saturday during an audience the President João Lourenço granted to his guest Malagasy counterpart, Hery Rajaonarimampianina.

The meeting between the two Statesmen is part of the visit by the latter to Angola since Saturday, aimed to boost friendship ties between the peoples.

At the end of the meeting, held behind closed doors, the director for Africa and the Middle East of the Angolan Foreign Affairs Ministry, Joaquim do Espírito Santo, told the press that the audience also focused on regular consultations between the two states.

He added that the consultations run under the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union, organisations of which they are members.

On the bilateral relationship with the Africa's south-eastern coastal country, Joaquim do Espírito Santo considered excellent and promising.

He stressed Madagascar's experience based on the field of agriculture, especially in the cultivation of rice.

" It is in this field that Angola can create conditions for the exchange of experience and ensure cooperation," said the Angolan diplomat.

The President Hery Rajaonarimampianina left Luanda this Sunday back to his country.

