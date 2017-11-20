South Africa: I Will Not Fail the People of Gauteng, Vows Moodey

Newly re-elected Gauteng Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, John Moodey, said he is humbled by voters reaffirming their trust in him.

The DA in Gauteng elected the team that will lead it to the 2019 polls, which saw Moodey retaining his post as leader. The chairperson is Mike Moriarty, with Bongani Nkomo serving as his.

READ: John Moodey stays on as DA leader in Gauteng Moodey called on voters to fight with him to help the DA attain an outright majority in Gauteng in 2019.

"It has been a grueling and very hard campaign, and the job starts now in all earnestness," he said.

"From today onward its all systems go to reach that objective of going after 1.5 million additional votes so that we can win Gauteng with an outright majority in 2019."

Moodey said that he would not fail his people, and hoped to deliver all the promises he had made, adding that service delivery would not only be for him or those at the congress, but for the future of South Africa.

Chaos over shoes During the voting process, free shoes were handed out which resulted in chaos as voters fought to get to the front of the queue.

Moodey explained that the idea behind the shoes was that members should walk together towards 2019, adding that some shoes will be also be donated to charity.

He blamed the chaos on "logistical" issues. "It was a sponsorship and we saw the logistical problems around it. Initially we had a different way of wanting to do it".

Moodey, who beat Ghaleb Cachalia to remain on as leader, said the two would continue with their friendship.

"[U]ltimately, the victory here today is not John Moodey's victory, it's the DA Gauteng's victory," he said.

John Moodey after being elected again as provincial leader of the DA in Gauteng #DACongressGP @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/puxF0FP8tX -- Naevember* (@Naewizzle) November 18, 2017 READ: 'Gauteng must become blue come 2019' - Maimane Earlier during the congress, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the party was bringing change to South Africa.

"Gauteng must become blue come 2019. It's time for a new beginning."

He added that the ANC's December conference will not bring much-needed change to the country.

"How can an organisation focused on the past be trusted to build a new future?" Maimane asked.

Source: News24