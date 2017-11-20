Kenya: Injuries as Police Thwart Odinga's Bid to Enter Uhuru Park

Several people were injured when police clashed with Nasa leaders and supporters near Uhuru Park in Nairobi on Friday.

Uhuru Park was the epicenter of the violence that marked the return of Nasa leader Raila Odinga.

Police thwarted efforts by Nasa supporters to enter the park at around 4pm.

TV cameras showed the sustained clash between police and opposition supporters that lasted a whole 15 minutes.

Eventually, the police who used water cannons, teargas canisters and rubber bullets, managed to separate the convoy from the supporters who were on foot.

Later, journalists were captured picking up injured supporters from a trench.

Police had lobbed canisters at the motorcade along Jogoo Road but the convoy managed to pass.

A police lorry and minibus belonging to Forward Travellers were torched in the melee.

Mr Odinga addressed his supporters at Upper Hill in Nairobi en route to Kibra for a planned rally.