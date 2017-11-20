Somalia: 11 Killed in Somaliland Post Poll Violence

Clashes between police and Waddani Party supporters on Thursday night led to the killing of at least eleven protestors in Somaliland, Radio Dalsan has learnt.

Multiple medical and local administration sources indicate that deaths were reported in the city of Burao when police clashed with opposition supporters.

Clashes were also reported in the capital Hargeisa.

The international community has asked for calm following the protests.

A statement from the sixty international observers who oversaw the Monday elections asked the opposition to seek for legal means and shun violence.

Waddani Party had issued claims that "fake" ballot papers had been used in the Monday elections.

The winner of the Presidential elections is yet to be announced.