19 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police Hunt for Killer of Toddler in PE

Tagged:

Related Topics

A manhunt has been launched to track down an apparent gang member who allegedly killed a 2-year-old boy in Helenvale, police said on Sunday.

"A 17-year-old teenager was sitting on the steps of a house in Hartbees Street when the suspect approached from an open field and started shooting at him," said Mount Road Cluster Commander Major General Funeka Siganga.

"The victim ran into the street and the suspect continued firing at him. Akiem Baartman, who was playing in the street, was fatally struck by a bullet in the head."

Siganga said that the shooting - which took place on Saturday afternoon - was targeted at the teenager as part of gang-related activities. He was injured in the neck.

Police are now investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

Siganga condemned "this attack and senseless killing of an innocent child".

Source: News24

South Africa

'ANC in Untenable Crisis, Zuma Must Go' - Stalwarts

ANC stalwarts and veterans have once again called for President Jacob Zuma to step down with immediate effect. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.