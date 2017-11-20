South Africa: Police Hunt for Killer of Toddler in PE

A manhunt has been launched to track down an apparent gang member who allegedly killed a 2-year-old boy in Helenvale, police said on Sunday.

"A 17-year-old teenager was sitting on the steps of a house in Hartbees Street when the suspect approached from an open field and started shooting at him," said Mount Road Cluster Commander Major General Funeka Siganga.

"The victim ran into the street and the suspect continued firing at him. Akiem Baartman, who was playing in the street, was fatally struck by a bullet in the head."

Siganga said that the shooting - which took place on Saturday afternoon - was targeted at the teenager as part of gang-related activities. He was injured in the neck.

Police are now investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

Siganga condemned "this attack and senseless killing of an innocent child".

Source: News24