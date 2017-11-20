South Africa: Boks Sweating Over Etzebeth, Marx Injuries

Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth and hooker Malcolm Marx had x-rays on Sunday to determine the severity of injuries sustained in Saturday's 18-17 win over France in Paris.

Etzebeth picked up a lower leg injury in the last few minutes of the clash, while Marx received a blow to his shoulder in the match, the second in South Africa's Outgoing Series tour.

"Eben and Malcolm's x-rays were both normal, however, Malcolm will go for a MRI scan on Monday to further investigate his injury," explained Dr Konrad von Hagen, the Springbok team doctor.

Meanwhile, flank and vice-captain, Siya Kolisi, returned home on Sunday as his wife Rachel will give birth to their second child in the coming week.

He will however return to the touring party and will be available for the last match of the tour against Wales in Cardiff.

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee was pleased the Boks had managed to grind out a close fought win over Les Blues in the Stade de France.

"We said before the tour that one of our goals was to win close fought battles. We drew twice against Australia this year and lost by one point to New Zealand. Against a desperate French side we did very well to close it out. I want to praise the character and the effort of the players.

"We adapted well to the referee and made a huge step-up in our discipline. We only conceded two penalties in the first half and it allowed us to play in the right areas of the field. It was perhaps not pretty, but it was what we needed and the players responded very well from the setback in Dublin," said Coetzee.

Source: Sport24