South Africa: Hendricks Gives Lions Nail-Biting Win

A maiden century from Reeza Hendricks help the Highveld Lions secure a thrilling last-ball victory over the Dolphins in their T20 Challenge match in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

The Highveld Lions secured a six wicket triumph.

The opener ended unbeaten on 102 (72 balls, 12 fours), but it was the composure of Wiaan Mulder that got them over the line after the visitors threatened to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Chasing 169 for victory, the home side were cruising along merrily on 158 for none - needing 11 from 11 balls - with Hendricks' fellow opener Rassie van der Dussen (57 runs off 42 balls, 5 fours, 1 six) providing an excellent support act at Senwes Park.

Andile Phehlukwayo (2/26) dismissed the latter as well as Mangaliso Mosehle (0) first ball to leave nine to get from the final over.

Five came from the first three of Robbie Frylinck's (1/35) over, before two more batsmen fell in Nicky van den Bergh and Dwaine Pretorius, both for 1, with Mulder facing and three needed from the last ball.

The young all-rounder kept his cool to script a second win for the Lions that vaulted them to second on the standings.

Earlier the Dolphins needed a blistering unbroken 52-run seventh wicket stand to give themselves hope after they had slumped to 116/6 with 3.1 overs to go.

Morne van Wyk (42) was the only top-order batsman to shine, leaving pressure on the lower order with Sibonelo Makhanya thumping 46 off 34 balls alongside Keshav Maharaj (10) to give the Durbanites hope.

But it proved a few runs short as the home side made a heavy work of what should have been a straightforward win.

