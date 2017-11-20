19 November 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

East Africa: Regional Troops Begin Training in Eastern Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Timothy Kisambira/The New Times
Lt Col. Saeed, the head of maritime cell at East African Standby Force, speaks to the media in Kigali (file photo).
By Mohammed Amin in Khartoum

The Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) will Monday begin wide-ranging military exercises in Sudan, official said.

Sudanese Defence minister Mohamed Ali Salim told a press conference in Khartoum that 10 countries would take part in the exercise in eastern Sudan.

The more than 1,000 troops are from Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Djibouti, Seychelles, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia and Comoros.

Lt Gen Salim pointed out that the exercise, to continue till December 3, would focus on boosting the capabilities of the forces with regard to peacekeeping in the region, conflict and terrorism management and combating human trafficking, among other transnational crimes.

A key test

"Preparations have been completed for the beginning of the EASF exercise with participation of 1,029 forces from 10 East African countries," Lt Gen Salim stated.

"The exercise will be conducted in Jabait area in eastern Sudan region, near the Red Sea," he added.

EASF Secretary General Abdullah Omar Boa said the exercise was a key test for the force's abilities to respond to crisis situations in the region and beyond, when tasked to do so by the African Union.

"This exercise is very important because it is a way to show how our forces can react during deployment. It is also important to demonstrate the role of Sudan in regional peace and security," he added.

Peace support

The exercise will also be attended by military representatives from the European Union, China and US.

EASF is a regional force whose mandate is to enhance peace and security in the eastern Africa region. It is one of the five regional multidimensional forces of the African Standby Force (ASF), consisting of military, police and civilian components.

EASF was established in 2004 for rapid deployment and intervention, peace support and stability operations and peace enforcement.

Sudan

Rwanda Sends Contingent for EASF Field Training in Sudan

A contingent of 95 personnel from Rwanda Defence Force, Rwanda National Police and civilians is today set to leave… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.