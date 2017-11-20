17 November 2017

Gambia: Spain-Born Gambian Turning Heads With Goals

By Sulayman Bah

Nuha Kruballay Marong is this moment a matured tilapia fish in a small pond in Spain's third tier. The 24-year-old is reducing defences in a heap and leaving goalkeepers on their bums.

He was gripped by goal profligacy at start of the campaign but has since shaken off that hoodoo and is this moment on a scoring rebirth.

Three assists, six goals in twelve matches is by all looks a decent return.

Saguntino have relied on him all through and is principal factor for the club's sixth position in the 20-team standings of the Spanish third tier.

A call-up to the Gambian national team would have by now followed for the ex-Spain U-17 starlet, if Scorpions gaffer Sang Ndong is to stick to his selection based on performance rule policy.

But Marong, who hasn't shied away from donning Gambian colours, doesn't look ready, preferring to restrict himself on club duties only.

His decision looks to be working magic -of course for club side Saguntino alone.

The former St Andrew goal-poacher is back to his scoring best after seeing playing time hard to come by at Espanyol's reserves team where he was once tipped to came for the Barcelona-based outfit.

Marong is currently the third highest scorer in the Segunda B Group 3 and hopes this is just tip of what's to come before end of the ongoing league.

