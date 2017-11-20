Gambia: Friendly - Super Nawettan Champs Sukuta Bullies Farato

Super Nawettan champions Sukuta this week trounced Kombo South district winners Farato United in their first friendly since winning the zonal competition.

Played at the Sukuta Football Field, it was a test game organised at the request of Farato who are preparing for the third division qualifiers.

In a game that ended 4-2 in Sukuta's favour, both sides tied in the first-half before the Super Nawettan champions occupied the driving seat with two goals in the second phase.

Farato's coach Ablie Jallow, said the exhibition game was summoned to test his charges ahead of their game against Foni, saying the result is of little concern and rather allows him chance to smoke out his errors in a bid to be better prepared.

Jallow reveals he's ardent on staging another test preferably against Gunjur before his tie with Foni.

Sukuta's assistant coach Momodou Peter Bojang reckons even though the Super Nawettan has long ended, it's paramount for his players -majority of whom are featuring for different clubs - to get involved in the tie as a family.

Bojang promised to defend the Super Nawettan trophy, vowing, with pool of talents in the zone, Sukuta felt this year will be different from the one to feature in the next edition.