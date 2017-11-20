17 November 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Sosseh Is Second Highest Scoring Gambian Abroad

By Sulayman Bah

Alagie Matar Sosseh is the country's second highest goal-getter abroad.

The forward has notched in a combined fifteen goals in the Swedish third tier in the twenty-three games he'd featured in -twenty-one of those from the starting spot.

He's gotten subbed four times, coming off the bench only twice with five yellow cards this season.

Sosseh's statistics is little short of Bubacarr Trawally's impressive outings in China.

While it makes for an odd juxtaposition comparing the strengths of a player in the Swedish third tier and that of another in the Chinese Super League, Sosseh has improved this campaign.

15 goals in a league term is a career high for the 31-year-old defender-turned striker but remains adrift of countryman Trawally by three goals.

Steve is the finished product in front of goal, plundering in 18 - in 28 cameos -though, he has more games under his belt than Sosseh.

The contrast between the two is, Steve's Yanbian Funde are demoted to the second tier while Sosseh's Akropolis misses out on promotion via the play-offs.

