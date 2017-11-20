Gambia: Former IGP's Case Proceeds As Pw1 Closes Testimony

In the case involving Banta Jaiteh, Bakary Bojang and Ensa Badjie who are currently facing seven criminal charges in a land deal that belongs to Ensa 'Jesus' Badjie, the former Inspector General of Police (IGP), proceeded as PW1.

Prosecution witness 1 (PW1) and also the complainant, ended his testimony in court and tendered all documents he had on the land he claims to own. The documents he tendered included tax payment receipts, certificate of ownership etc., at the close of his defence before Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie, the Principal Magistrate of Banjul Magistrates Court.

When the witness (the former IGP) closed his testimony, the plaintiffs pleaded to Magistrate Njie to grant them adjournment to talk to their lawyers. They also said they do not know the reasons for their absence and urged the court to grant them their plea. They promised the court that if their lawyers fail to appear, they will try to get other Lawyers before the next adjourned date. The court on hearing their plea granted them the adjournment and the next sitting of the case will be on the 27th of November 2017, for cross examination to begin.