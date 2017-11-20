17 November 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Dispute Between West Darfur Hospital and Striking Interns

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Geneina — Interns at hospitals in West Darfur started an open-ended strike on Wednesday against the monthly incentive of SDG1,000 ($149) instead of double. The interns risk being dismissed as the hospital claims the amount is appropriate.

One of the intern doctors told Radio Dabanga that they discovered a document in the bureau of service affairs, stating that their monthly incentive is SDG2,000 ($300) rather than the 1,000 pounds that are being paid to them every month.

"We consequently refused to receive last October's incentive and announced our strike until the incentive is adjusted to SDG 2,000, as documented by the bureau of service affairs."

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, the director-general of the Ministry of Health in the state, Abdelaziz Abdelrahman, confirmed that the monthly incentive for intern doctors is SDG1,000. "What was published by the bureau of service affairs was a proposal that was submitted by the Ministry of Health to the Ministry of Finance, to raise the incentive."

Abdelrahman said that the 23 interns who have gone on strike risk being dismissed if they do not go to work.

Sudan

Rwanda Sends Contingent for EASF Field Training in Sudan

A contingent of 95 personnel from Rwanda Defence Force, Rwanda National Police and civilians is today set to leave… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.