Namibia: Fugitive Rearrested Over //Karas Murder

A Karasburg man whose absence from the Windhoek High Court prevented his murder trial from starting as scheduled in September, has had his freedom cut short by his rearrest.

Police arrested murder accused August van Wyk (51) in the Otjomuise area of Windhoek last Wednesday, after sergeant Joao Afonso received a tip-off about Van Wyk's whereabouts in the city.

Van Wyk made a brief first reappearance in the High Court on Thursday, and on Friday was back in the dock before judge Nate Ndauendapo, who will be presiding over his trial.

The trial was scheduled to begin before judge Ndauendapo on 18 September, but Van Wyk did not show up at the court, and with no explanation offered for his absence, a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Van Wyk is due to stand trial on a charge of murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act, counts of assault and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and a charge of defeating or obstructing the course of justice, or attempting to do so.

The state is alleging that he assaulted his then girlfriend, Katrina Waterboer, at Karasburg on 1 February 2014 by punching her and hitting her with stones until someone intervened to stop the assault.

The prosecution is also charging that Van Wyk assaulted a friend of Waterboer at Karasburg on 29 August 2014, and that he fatally assaulted Waterboer (43) during the night to 30 August 2014.

After Waterboer had died, he allegedly removed her clothes and also his own, hid the clothing that had blood stains on it, washed Waterboer's body, dressed her in new clothes, and placed her body in a bed in his house. That was done in an attempt to conceal evidence of an assault on her, and to frustrate a police investigation into her death, the state is charging in its indictment.

Asked by judge Ndauendapo to explain his failure to be present for the start of his trial two months ago, Van Wyk said he received a phone call from his son, aged 13, on the morning of 18 September, with the boy telling him he had heard his father was going to prison, and asking him to return home.

He was a single parent, and his son also did not have grandparents to help take care of him, Van Wyk said. After that phone call, he said, he felt weak, and as a result did not go to court. He did not think of contacting his defence lawyer, Milton Engelbrecht, to explain his absence, he added.

Not satisfied with Van Wyk's explanation, judge Ndauendapo told him he would now be kept in custody until the start of his trial.

Van Wyk, who was previously free on bail, has a wait of eight months lying ahead before his trial is scheduled to begin on 16 July next year.

He was granted bail in November 2014. His bail deposit of N$3 000 has been forfeited to the state following his court no-show in September.