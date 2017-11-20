Thousandds of Zimbabweans residing in Namibia marched to that country's embassy in Windhoek in solidarity with demonstrations throughout the region in support of the removal of president Robert Mugabe.

The march began on Jan Jonker Drive, opposite Maerua Mall, and went down Independence Avenue all the way to the Zimbabwean embassy, where a petition was handed over to ambassador Rofina Chikava.

"We, the Zimbabweans in Namibia, gather here to add our voices in recalling one of our gallant and fearless revolutionary sons of the soil for Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, from office with immediate effect," stated the petition read by march leader Honest Wadzivangonda.

The march came after a tumultuous week in which the Zimbabwean army seized power and put Mugabe under house arrest in response to his firing of vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa recently.

The Windhoek demonstrators, who started gathering early on Saturday morning, sang and danced, displaying placards proclaiming "Enough is enough" and "Namibia had three presidents and Zimbabwe one, why?"

They remained hopeful of a Mugabe-free Zimbabwe, while expectations for a "brighter" future were high during the march.

"Mugabe has robbed us of our years of education, our years of experience, and should therefore just go. We can do better without him. Zimbabwe has enough skilled people who fled the country under his regime. We can rebuild our country in no time after he is gone," said a protestor, who refused to be identified.

"The recall will enable him to have an honourable exit to retire in dignity," said Wadzivangonda.

March organiser Lovemore Matipira said he was stunned by the turnout.

"I am very happy with the turnout, although it could have been more. Regardless, my hope at the end of this day is that comrade Emmerson Mnangagwa will be able to assemble a competent group of experts, from all political parties, to steer the new Zimbabwe forward," said Matipira.