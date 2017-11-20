Zimbabwe: University Students 'Refuse to Write Exams Until Mugabe Goes'

Photo: The Herald

Zimbabweans protest against President Robert Mugabe.

Reports on Monday indicated that students at the University of Zimbabwe had vowed not to write examinations until President Robert Mugabe stepped down.

Zimbabweans were left angered and confused after President Robert Mugabe failed to resign, but instead delivered a cryptic speech on Sunday.

Reports on social media said that students had "locked up their lecturers in exam hall/venue refusing to write exams before Mugabe goes".

Mugabe faced the threat of impeachment by his own Zanu-PF party if he did not resign by noon on Monday.

The students also demanded that First Lady Grace Mugabe's PHD be revoked.

The university awarded Grace an PHD in orphanages in 2014.

The university reportedly declined to comment at the time but a source she she enrolled for a masters in 2011 and her tutor considered her research to be "ground-breaking and contributing enormously to the body of knowledge" so it was upgraded to a doctorate.

News24