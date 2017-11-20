Sudan: President of Republic Promises Al - Managel Area With Major Services Projects

A contingent of 95 personnel from Rwanda Defence Force, Rwanda National Police and civilians is today set to leave… Read more »

The governor of al-Gazera state, dr. Mohamed Tahir Eila, indicated that the president al- Bashir is the guarantee for the Sudan's unity and stability, a matter that has been expressed by the state's citizens in nomination of the president for a new presidential candidacy, to complete the renaissance projects and to enhance the country's stability.

Medani — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer al- Bashir during his address to masses of al- Managel locality has asserted that major services project are underway for al-Managel locality, pledging that the University of al- Managel he inaugurated, Friday, will be on level of the Sudanese universities.

