17 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al - Bashir Gives Directives for Conduction of Study On Possibility of Establishment of Irrigation Projects in Al - Managel Plateau

Tagged:

Related Topics

Al- Taliehat — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer al- Bashir has given directives to the Ministry of Irrigation, and Electricity Sources, to conduct an integrated study on the possibility of the establishment of integrated irrigation projects on al- Managel Plateau.

The President of the Republic has addressed Friday, the mass rally in al-Tiliehat area- south al- Gazera state- following his inauguration of the area's hospital established by Sanad Charity Organization.

During his visit to the areas of south al- Gazera state, the president has inaugurated number of services projects that have included the roads of Um Arahi- Wad al- Naiem- al- Gourashi - Ma'atoug road, he also inaugurated the areas stadium and 24 al- Gourashi Model High School.

In al Managel locality the president has inaugurated the collages of al Managel University, the Youth Stadium, and in al-Keremit area, the President of the Republic has inaugurated the road of al - Keremit, and he has performed Al- Jouma'a prayer (Friday) at the areas mosque.

The president of the republic has meanwhile, given directives for the resolution of the water problem of al-keremit area by the establishment of Integrated water purification station, during his address following the performance of jouma'a prayer at al keremit mosque he gave direcitves for the establishment of a reference hospital for providing medical services to all the villages in the area, besides the establishment of boys high school.

Sudan

Rwanda Sends Contingent for EASF Field Training in Sudan

A contingent of 95 personnel from Rwanda Defence Force, Rwanda National Police and civilians is today set to leave… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.