Al- Taliehat — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer al- Bashir has given directives to the Ministry of Irrigation, and Electricity Sources, to conduct an integrated study on the possibility of the establishment of integrated irrigation projects on al- Managel Plateau.

The President of the Republic has addressed Friday, the mass rally in al-Tiliehat area- south al- Gazera state- following his inauguration of the area's hospital established by Sanad Charity Organization.

During his visit to the areas of south al- Gazera state, the president has inaugurated number of services projects that have included the roads of Um Arahi- Wad al- Naiem- al- Gourashi - Ma'atoug road, he also inaugurated the areas stadium and 24 al- Gourashi Model High School.

In al Managel locality the president has inaugurated the collages of al Managel University, the Youth Stadium, and in al-Keremit area, the President of the Republic has inaugurated the road of al - Keremit, and he has performed Al- Jouma'a prayer (Friday) at the areas mosque.

The president of the republic has meanwhile, given directives for the resolution of the water problem of al-keremit area by the establishment of Integrated water purification station, during his address following the performance of jouma'a prayer at al keremit mosque he gave direcitves for the establishment of a reference hospital for providing medical services to all the villages in the area, besides the establishment of boys high school.