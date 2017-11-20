17 November 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Soldiers to Face Court Martial Today

By Mustapha Jallow

Twelve officers of GAF who were alleged to have been part of the 'WhatsApp' allegations, are to appear today in a military court martial at the Yundum Barracks, at about 8 am, the GAF military spokesperson confirmed.

According to PRO Major Lamin K. Sanyang, the accused officers were charged with 9 counts and they will be appearing before a judge at the military court.

"All the charges will be known today because I cannot go into details. So it is an open court for journalists and family members of the accused soldiers to come and witness the proceeding of the court," he said.

He said the twelve accused soldiers who are to appear in court are: Captain Yaya Jammeh, Lieutenant Abdoulie Jarju, Lieutenant Yahya Jammeh, Sergeant Baboucarr Sanneh, Sergeant Malick Bojang, Corporal Sulayman Sanyang, Corporal Lamin Gibba, Corporal Ebrima Jallow, Lance Corporal Sambujang Bojang, Lance Corporal Abba Badjie, Private Bemba Camara and Private Alieu Sanneh

It could be recalled that these officers were arrested and detained at various military detention centres without seeing any judge. They were allegedly accused of being part of a 'WhatsApp' chat group. As they are taken to court, other accused officers are still languishing behind bars for more than the 72 hour limit provided for by the Constitution of the Republic.

