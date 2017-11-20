17 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al - Bashir in Daiem Al - Mashiekha - Citizen's Aspirations Are Orders for Execution

Daiem Al- Mashiekha — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer al- Bashir has underscored that the aspirations and demands of the citizens are orders that should be executed by the government.

During his address to the mass rally in the area of Daiem al- Mashiekha, south of al- Gezera state, he noted that the standard of success of a politician is the citizen's satisfaction, he added that the government's target is to serve the citizens and provide services to them in all domains.

He renewed the state continuation of implementation of the development and services projects, lauding the citizen's coexistence in al- Gazera state.

The president has received during the rally a shield and a document of charter and covenant and from the citizens of the area who they confirmed their nomination of the president of the republic for a new presidential candidacy in 2020.

