17 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Director of Ariab Mining Company - Outeeb Mine Contains World's Largest Copper Reserves

Khartoum — The Director General of Ariab Mining Company, Engineer, Nasrul- Eddin al-Husien, revealed that the mine of Outeeb is containing the largest reserves of copper in the world.

He added that there are about 5 million tons of copper, 140 tons of gold, 700 thousand tons of zinc, and (3) thousand tons of silver reserves, with total of reserves of about (17) billion dollars.

During the visit of the Minerals Minister and the accompanying delegation to Hadal Outeeb minie, he announced a high level negotiations with 4 international banks, and sovereign funds for the financing of the projects of copper production in Outeeb mine.

He expected the negotiations on the project would finish by the start of the new year, and for the production to be launched during the period of 14-18 months.

