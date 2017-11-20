A group of disgruntled Swapo members have filed papers at the High Court to challenge the outcome of the Hardap regional conference of July this year.

The Swapo head office in Windhoek was served with court papers on Friday after the applicants filed a declaratory application through their lawyers, Isaacks & Associates Inc.

Listed as plaintiffs in the case are Swapo parliamentarian Nico Mugenga, Bartholomeus Pieters, former deputy minister Theo Diergaardt, Willem Moller, Xavier Philander, Imelda Swartbooi, Wesley Rooinasie, Bertha Robinson, Bernadette Boois, Coleen van Wyk, Rudolf Rittmann, Izak Janze, Apols !Gaoseb, Piet Swartbooi, regional constituency councillor Simon Dukeleni, Karl Kisting, Lukas Gamatham, Alex Titus, Gershon Dausab and Patricia Remchia Garoes.

The declaratory order application seeks the nullification of district and regional conferences held in July this year, claiming that the outcomes of these conferences were not legitimate as the conferences had been in violation of the party constitution.

In addition, the plaintiffs want all delegates and office-bearers elected at the alleged illegitimate conferences to be barred from attending the party's sixth elective congress, starting towards the end of this week in the capital.

They argued that no election committees had been appointed, and the elections presided over by the party's former regional information and mobilisation secretary Edward Wambo were thus unconstitutional. Wambo, who is also chairperson of the Hardap Regional Council, was elected Swapo regional treasurer during the disputed regional elections.

The applicants charge that ineligible delegates were allowed to attend the Rehoboth Urban West, Mariental Urban, Aranos and Mariental Rural elective conferences, as well as the regional congress, at which the party's new regional executive committee had been elected.

The applicants also argue that congress delegates Wambo, Namibian ambassador to Germany Andreas Guibeb, acting Hardap chief regional officer (CRO) Theresia Basson and Hardap governor Esme Isaacks were hand-picked to attend the party congress.

The Rehoboth Urban West district, the plaintiffs charged, had also unconstitutionally suspended the membership of Boois, Van Wyk, Robinson, Rittmann, Rooinasie, Swartbooi and Philander, in a move to prevent them from attending the party's congress.

The legal challenge against the party comes almost on the eve of the congress, and could cast a cloud over the run-up to the event.

However, Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba yesterday said the party's congress would go ahead as planned.

"We will proceed, and will not be derailed by others. Yes, they have the right to seek legal recourse, but we are marching towards the congress," he stated.

Mbumba said there was nothing the party could do now to persuade the disgruntled members to call off their legal challenge.

"We have been negotiating with them for a long time, explaining things to them. Our legal department has even advised them, but they chose to take the legal route. There is nothing we can do now," he added.