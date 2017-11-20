Africa: Total CHAN 2018 - Cameroon Awaits Adversaries

The draw for the final of the African Nation's Football tournament will take place today in Rabat, Morocco.

The Intermediate Lions of Cameroon, like other participating teams of the 2018 CHAN tournament, are anxiously waiting to know their opponents in the competition.

In a meeting of the Organising Committee for the 2018 Total African Nations Football Championship in Rabat on Wednesday November 15, 2017 the committee members revealed the different pots for the draw. Cameroon is in Pot Two alongside Guinea, Nigeria, and Zambia. That means Cameroon will not play against any of these teams at the group stage.

The official calendar for the competition was also approved. The games will be played in four cities- Casablanca, Marrakech, Tangier and Agadir. Casablanca will host Group A games, Group B games will be played in Marrakech, Tangier will welcome Group C and Agadir will host Group D games.

The opening match and the final will be played at the newly refurbished Mohamed V Complex in Casablanca. During Wednesday's meeting the CHAN organising committee suspended Gabon and Djibouti from the next CHAN edition in 2020.

Gabon withdrew from the qualifiers few days to their game against Equatorial Guinea while the Djibouti FA also communicated its withdrawal from the competition on July 17, 2017 a few days after having played the first leg against Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, the Intermediate Lions of Cameroon rounded off training in Yaounde on November 13, 2017. The Intermediate Lions held training sessions per day at the Yaounde Military Stadium to come up with winning strategies ahead of the competition.

Also, the Intermediate Lions played warm up games with some local teams to keep the players ready for competition.

The coach of the Intermediate Lions, Rigobert Song Bahanag said what was left is the outcome of the draw which will enable them know their opponents with whom they can better prepare.

