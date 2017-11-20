17 November 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Central Africa: AFRIMA 2017 - Cameroonians Dominate Central Africa

By Aisha Endale Njeba

The awards took place on November 12, 2017 in Lagos, Nigeria where Locko and Montess emerged winners in their categories.

Lagos was the theater of action as artists came from all over Africa and around the globe to support the achievements made so far in music at the "All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)" that was hosted by the multi platinium artist, Akon. The show opened with some performances from musicians and among them Cameroonian-born, Tzy Panchack who held spectators spellbound.

Out of the 33 categories, Cameroonians were honoured in the Central African sub-region with Locko who grabbed the prize for Best Male Artist with the song entitled, "Supporter" featuring Mr. Leo. Montess beat Daphne to take home the Best Female award with her song "Love witta Gun man".

Though Stanley Enow, Daphne, and Mr Leo did not win, they represented the country by being nominated in other categories. Other highlights of the ceremony included the designation of the most coveted awards to Davido as the Artist of the Year while "Eloko Oyo" of Fally Ipupa won Best Video.

Established in 2008, AFRIMA is designed to promote the distinct rich African Music worldwide.

