17 November 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Accident Prevention - NGO Helps Students

By Christopher Jator

Schools along roads considered to be at risk.

At least a student is knocked down by a motorcycle daily and a certain number by vehicles as they cross the road at the west entrance of Douala (Bonaberi).

At 6:30am Monday, November 13, 2017, staff of the Cameroon Association for the Defence of Victims of Accidents, CADVA, helped hundreds of students as they go to school to cross the road passing between three schools: the Government Bilingual High School, GBHS, Bonaberi, Lycée Polyvalent de Bonaberi and Collège d'Enseignement Général & Technique. Christened "Safer School Zone," the association's campaign goal is to reduce road accidents among students going to and coming back from school.

An accident to a student affect his academic performance, jeopardizes his future and health, as well as adds more cost to the already encumbered at school resumption.

Fidelis Ngocha, Executive Secretary of CADVA, said it is for these reasons they began the campaign which will culminate in the establishment of a report on how to curb road accidents around schools. In Bonaberi where CADVA has left a supervisor, students have to cross the road in different sections in front of three thickly populated schools every morning and afternoon.

For example, at GBHS Nyalla where the campaign was launched last week, as well as others like Lycée Joss and Government School Akwa where the campaign is yet to reach, there are no zebra crossing, no road signs to indicate that a school is there, and in just a few instance traffic police are deployed to control traffic and help in crossing students to the other side of the school.

Proposals to lead to the installation of road signs, concrete road barriers allowing students to cross in just one area, among others, will be made for such projects to begin. Until February 10, 2018, a road safety supervisor will be helping to walk students across the road both in the morning (6:30am - 8:30am) and afternoon (2pm - 5pm) in collaboration with two traffic police officers who are ensuring the security of vehicles, preventing congestion and also helping to walk the students across the major road.

Absolute care is needed in this area as the road is not only busy throughout the day with automobiles, especially commercial motorcycles and heavyduty vehicles but also with business people, students and staff, workers, parents and others.

