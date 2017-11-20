Africa: It Is Not 'Anti African' to Call for Mugabe to Go

analysis

We want failed leaders like Robert Mugabe to step down precisely because we are pro-African. If Zimbabwe succeeds, South Africa succeeds too because prosperous neighbours make good customers. The same is true if Zimbabwe doesn't succeed.

Since news broke earlier this week that army tanks were headed for Harare and that the national defence force had taken control of Zimbabwe's national broadcaster, people across the globe have braced themselves for what appears to be the end of President Robert Mugabe's 37-year rule.

From arrests of cabinet ministers to talks of a "transitional government" led by Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was fired by Mugabe as Vice President, the situation in Zimbabwe has been fluid but notably peaceful. The defence force Commander, General Constantino Chiwenga, has gone out of his way to assure the international community that this is not a military coup but merely an intervention to rid the country of "criminals around the president"

However, this has not stopped many in Zimbabwe and around the continent (myself included) from hoping that these developments are a sign of a new beginning for Zimbabwe.

While we are right to harbour such hopes, we shouldn't be naïve, and we have to maintain a sober-minded...