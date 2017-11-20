20 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Africa: It Is Not 'Anti African' to Call for Mugabe to Go

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Mondli Zondo

We want failed leaders like Robert Mugabe to step down precisely because we are pro-African. If Zimbabwe succeeds, South Africa succeeds too because prosperous neighbours make good customers. The same is true if Zimbabwe doesn't succeed.

Since news broke earlier this week that army tanks were headed for Harare and that the national defence force had taken control of Zimbabwe's national broadcaster, people across the globe have braced themselves for what appears to be the end of President Robert Mugabe's 37-year rule.

From arrests of cabinet ministers to talks of a "transitional government" led by Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was fired by Mugabe as Vice President, the situation in Zimbabwe has been fluid but notably peaceful. The defence force Commander, General Constantino Chiwenga, has gone out of his way to assure the international community that this is not a military coup but merely an intervention to rid the country of "criminals around the president"

However, this has not stopped many in Zimbabwe and around the continent (myself included) from hoping that these developments are a sign of a new beginning for Zimbabwe.

While we are right to harbour such hopes, we shouldn't be naïve, and we have to maintain a sober-minded...

Zimbabwe

Mugabe 'Agrees to Terms of Resignation' - Report

Zimbabwe's president Robert Mugabe has agreed to the terms of his resignation and a letter has been drafted, a CNN… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.