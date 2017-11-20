18 November 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somaliland's Opposition Leader in Talks With NEC Over Election

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somaliland's opposition leader Abdirahman Irro said his party is in talks with Electoral Commission (NEC) over vote-rigging allegation and irregularities.

Irro who is Waddani Party presidential candidate said Saturday that the dispute had settled following talks with the electoral body officials in Hargeisa.

Two days ago, Waddani has announced cutting off links with NEC over the ballot fraud.

Somaliland National Electoral Commission Abdikadir Iman Warsame said during a joint press conference that the commission had assured Irro the ballot papers were genuine.

Warsame assured the papers Wadani party found were not fake and belonged to the Somaliland electoral commission and not fake documents that were used for voting.

Irro stated the working relationship of his party had with the commission has been restored after ascertaining the documents in their possession to be authentic.

Somalia

Rebel Leader Illegally Extradited to Ethiopia - Report

The controversial extradition of a prominent ONLF rebel leader to Ethiopia was illegal, a report by a Somali… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.