Somalia: Somaliland's Opposition Leader in Talks With NEC Over Election

Somaliland's opposition leader Abdirahman Irro said his party is in talks with Electoral Commission (NEC) over vote-rigging allegation and irregularities.

Irro who is Waddani Party presidential candidate said Saturday that the dispute had settled following talks with the electoral body officials in Hargeisa.

Two days ago, Waddani has announced cutting off links with NEC over the ballot fraud.

Somaliland National Electoral Commission Abdikadir Iman Warsame said during a joint press conference that the commission had assured Irro the ballot papers were genuine.

Warsame assured the papers Wadani party found were not fake and belonged to the Somaliland electoral commission and not fake documents that were used for voting.

Irro stated the working relationship of his party had with the commission has been restored after ascertaining the documents in their possession to be authentic.