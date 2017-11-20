18 November 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: President Siilaanyo Praises Somalialand's Peaceful Presidential Vote

Tagged:

Related Topics

The outgoing President of the Somalia's northern breakaway republic of Somaliland, Ahmed Mohamed Mohamud Siilaanyo has applauded Nov 13 Presidential election as "peaceful and democratic."

Speaking to a press conference at the statehouse in Hargeisa on Saturday, President Siilaanyo said that the election was a milestone and role model for the democracy in Africa.

The President added that Somaliland has moved forward and committed to continue its bid for recognization which has not been achieved for the past 26 years.

The aging leader who is leaving office soon when a new President is elected has expressed his sorrow over the death of two people who were killed during violent protests Buroa and Hargeisa on Friday.

He confirmed that at least 19 Somaliland soldiers were wounded in the clashes between the opposition party supporters and Police in parts of the state.

The protests broke out after Waddani has claimed election fraud and irregularities in some polling stations in Sahil region on Monday, Nov 13.

Somalia

Rebel Leader Illegally Extradited to Ethiopia - Report

The controversial extradition of a prominent ONLF rebel leader to Ethiopia was illegal, a report by a Somali… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.