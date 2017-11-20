Namibia: Judges Consider Likoro's Appeal On Rape Verdict

TWO judges of the Windhoek High Court are weighing up former ministerial adviser Vincent Likoro's appeal against the rape verdict that sees him facing a 10-year prison term.

Judges Christie Liebenberg and Dinnah Usiku on Friday reserved judgement on Likoro's appeal against his conviction after hearing oral arguments from defence counsel Louis Botes and deputy prosecutor general Dominic Lisulo. The two judges indicated that they aim to have their judgement ready by 8 December, and extended Likoro's bail until then.

Likoro was granted bail of N$50 000 pending appeal in May last year. He lodged an appeal to the High Court after Katima Mulilo Regional magistrate Bongani Ndlovu had convicted him on one count of rape, and sentenced him to 10 years' imprisonment in January last year.

Likoro stood trial on two charges of rape, but was acquitted on one count, and found guilty on the other charge. Both charges related to an incident that took place at a lodge in the Zambezi region during the night of 6 to 7 July 2013, after which a colleague accused him of raping her.

Likoro denied guilt during his trial.

Botes argued on Friday that Likoro's conviction should be set aside because he did not receive a fair trial and because he was not effectively represented by his then defence lawyer.

Defence lawyer Kennedy Haraseb, who represented Likoro during the trial, had failed in his representation of his client, Botes argued, remarking: "Nobody can even attempt to say that this accused had a fair trial."

He argued that the complainant had been inconsistent in her accounts of the incident, and that the magistrate should have rejected her version of events.

From these inconsistencies, it could be inferred that she had been a willing sexual partner of Likoro, Botes said.

Lisulo remarked that he could not find any reason why the complainant would have falsely accused Likoro. He also noted that Likoro had not raised the issue of consent, although he offered an apology to the complainant, when a meeting between them happened the next morning.

Concerning Likoro's legal representation during the trial, Lisulo said there was no way the magistrate could have known Haraseb was not carrying out Likoro's instructions, because Likoro had not protested during the trial. If his instructions were not carried out, Likoro should have protested, Lisulo argued.

He also argued that it was only when he was convicted and sentenced that he realised he was unhappy with his legal representation.

The appeal should thus be dismissed, Lisulo said.

Botes suggested that the judges should set aside the conviction and sentence, or they should refer the case back to the regional court for retrial.