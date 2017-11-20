18 November 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Opposing MPs Plot for a Double Vote of No Confidence Against Farmaajo & Speaker Jawari

A group of Somali MPs opposed to the Farmaajo administration are planning to introduce a vote of no confidence next week, Radio Dalsan has learnt.

An official communication with the MPs and Speaker of the Federal Parliament Lower House is expected to be made on Mondayaccording to a well placed source.

A series of plot meetings have been held in the capital Mogadishu by the anti Farmaajo Mps.

The timing of the planned motion coincides with President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo state tour of United Arab Emirates.

Ironically, according to a source, UAE may be behind machinations of the no confidence motion.

The source claims that Abu Dhabi was wooing MPs with cash promises.

The amount ranges from $20000 for signing and $50000 for actual voting. Radio Dalsan is yet to independently prove this claims and figures.

A parallel vote of no confidence is said to be in the offing targeting Speaker of the Lower House Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari.

The motion is reportedly been pushed by Pro Farmaajo Mps.

