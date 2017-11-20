18 November 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Ex Minister Qasim Clash With Sheikh Umal Over Bomb Victims Fund

Tagged:

Related Topics

Popular Kenya based cleric Sheikh Mohamed Abdi Umal and recently resigned Humanitarian Affairs Minister Dr Maryan Qasim have openly clashed over claims of mismanagement of funds meant for the victims of the October 14 bombing.

Sheikh Umal was responding to a follower question over whether his seemingly taking charge of the funds had anything with the resignation of Dr.Qasim.

" We were only delivering the funds that had been collected as our duty" Sheikh Umal said.

"But of at all anyone resigned because of mismanagement of funds they should not have been minister in the first place" he added.

Sheikh Umal and a number of other Somali clerics this week delivered $403000 to Prime Minister Hassan Khaire towards the bomb victims.

Qasim responded to Sheikh Umal via her Twitter account by quoting a verse from the Quran indicating that he should not dwell on issues he knew little about.

On Wednesday Minister Qasim resigned citing "personal reasons" and lack of coordination in the Farmaajo administration.

However talk went round that she had protested the supposed take over of management of the bomb victims funds.

Somalia's Anti Corruption board had one week before her resignation demanded for financial records of the ministry which she reportedly failed to deliver.

An ongoing investigation by the anti fraud body has been probing alleged fund mismanagement and nepotism in the employment of ministry staff.

Somalia

Rebel Leader Illegally Extradited to Ethiopia - Report

The controversial extradition of a prominent ONLF rebel leader to Ethiopia was illegal, a report by a Somali… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.