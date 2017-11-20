Somalia: Ex Minister Qasim Clash With Sheikh Umal Over Bomb Victims Fund

Popular Kenya based cleric Sheikh Mohamed Abdi Umal and recently resigned Humanitarian Affairs Minister Dr Maryan Qasim have openly clashed over claims of mismanagement of funds meant for the victims of the October 14 bombing.

Sheikh Umal was responding to a follower question over whether his seemingly taking charge of the funds had anything with the resignation of Dr.Qasim.

" We were only delivering the funds that had been collected as our duty" Sheikh Umal said.

"But of at all anyone resigned because of mismanagement of funds they should not have been minister in the first place" he added.

Sheikh Umal and a number of other Somali clerics this week delivered $403000 to Prime Minister Hassan Khaire towards the bomb victims.

Qasim responded to Sheikh Umal via her Twitter account by quoting a verse from the Quran indicating that he should not dwell on issues he knew little about.

On Wednesday Minister Qasim resigned citing "personal reasons" and lack of coordination in the Farmaajo administration.

However talk went round that she had protested the supposed take over of management of the bomb victims funds.

Somalia's Anti Corruption board had one week before her resignation demanded for financial records of the ministry which she reportedly failed to deliver.

An ongoing investigation by the anti fraud body has been probing alleged fund mismanagement and nepotism in the employment of ministry staff.