18 November 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Potable Water Supply Project in Mazabat

Keren — Potable water supply project worth of 3 million Nakfa is under implementation in Mazabat administrative area, Geleb sub-zone.

The project includes digging water wells, installment of 4 km pipelines, putting in place solar energy system as well as construction of 3 water distribution centers.

Indicating that the residents and especially the women have been compelled to travel 4 km to fetch water, the administrator of the administrative area, Mr. Mahmud Idris Nor indicated that after the completion of the project more

than 2,200 residents of the area will become beneficiaries of potable water supply.

The residents on their part said the project will have significant contribution in easing their problem and that they will reinforce participation for the success of the scheme.

The administrator of Geleb sub-zone, Mr. Ahmed Osman Ferej said that 40% of the residents in the sub-zone are beneficiaries of potable water supply and he commended the residents of Mazabat administrative area for the initiative they took to kick off the project.

In Mazabat administrative area, there is one elementary school providing educational service to 400 students, one health station, mobile telephone service and other social service provision institutions.

Eritrea

