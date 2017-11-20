18 November 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: A Meeting Aimed At Enhancing Social Services Provision

Tagged:

Related Topics

Massawa — The administration of the Massawa sub zone and representatives of the residents of the sub zone conducted a meeting with a view to enhance social services provision.

At the meeting issues regarding forestation and city sanitation, the existed transportation problems, as well as the case and consequence of the construction of illegal housing were deeply discussed.

In a briefing he delivered, the administrator of the Massawa sub zone, Mr. Kidane Weldeslassie indicating forestation activities being conducted in the sub zone have registered praiseworthy results and that the municipality of Massawa is taking initiatives aimed at strengthening and maintaining the forestation activities, Mr. Kidane pointed out that there is plan to plant tree seedlings in the coastal areas and renovation of roads destroyed due to flooding.

With regards to the construction of illegal housing, Mr. Kidane indicating illegal construction of houses has grave consequences, warned residents to refrain from involving themselves in unnecessary losses.

Stating for the need of the deployment of more garbage pins and public latrines to ensure the sanitation of the city of Massawa, participants on their part called on the authorities to bring solutions to the existed transportation problems and proper protection of tree seedlings.

Eritrea

Commendable Vegetable and Fruit Framing

Vegetable and fruit framers involving around the Moo river bank, Nakfa sub zone, said that their hard work have started… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.