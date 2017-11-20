Eritrea: A Meeting Aimed At Enhancing Social Services Provision

Massawa — The administration of the Massawa sub zone and representatives of the residents of the sub zone conducted a meeting with a view to enhance social services provision.

At the meeting issues regarding forestation and city sanitation, the existed transportation problems, as well as the case and consequence of the construction of illegal housing were deeply discussed.

In a briefing he delivered, the administrator of the Massawa sub zone, Mr. Kidane Weldeslassie indicating forestation activities being conducted in the sub zone have registered praiseworthy results and that the municipality of Massawa is taking initiatives aimed at strengthening and maintaining the forestation activities, Mr. Kidane pointed out that there is plan to plant tree seedlings in the coastal areas and renovation of roads destroyed due to flooding.

With regards to the construction of illegal housing, Mr. Kidane indicating illegal construction of houses has grave consequences, warned residents to refrain from involving themselves in unnecessary losses.

Stating for the need of the deployment of more garbage pins and public latrines to ensure the sanitation of the city of Massawa, participants on their part called on the authorities to bring solutions to the existed transportation problems and proper protection of tree seedlings.