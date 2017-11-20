18 November 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Commendable Vegetable and Fruit Framing

Tagged:

Related Topics

Massawa — Vegetable and fruit framers involving around the Moo river bank, Nakfa sub zone, said that their hard work have started to pay off encouraging results.

The farmers expressed that the expert advice they receive from the Ministry of Agriculture and the experiences they share among themselves have significant contribution in the development of their farming activities.

Indicating that they are already supplying vegetables and fruit to the local markets in the sub-zone, the farmers expressed conviction to expand their farms and called on the Ministry of Agriculture to provide them with pesticides.

Eritrea

A Meeting Aimed At Enhancing Social Services Provision

The administration of the Massawa sub zone and representatives of the residents of the sub zone conducted a meeting with… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.