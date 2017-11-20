Eritrea: Commendable Vegetable and Fruit Framing

Massawa — Vegetable and fruit framers involving around the Moo river bank, Nakfa sub zone, said that their hard work have started to pay off encouraging results.

The farmers expressed that the expert advice they receive from the Ministry of Agriculture and the experiences they share among themselves have significant contribution in the development of their farming activities.

Indicating that they are already supplying vegetables and fruit to the local markets in the sub-zone, the farmers expressed conviction to expand their farms and called on the Ministry of Agriculture to provide them with pesticides.