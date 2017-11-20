19 November 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Masisi Hands Over House

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Aobakwe Molefi

Maleshe — Vice President, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi says President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama needs to be applauded for the good job he has done in ensuring that the nation is united.

Mr Masisi explained that it was through the President's housing appeal initiative when he assumed office in 2008 that he encouraged the public to help the needy.

The Vice President said this in Maleshe near Tsabong where he officially handed one of the many houses donated to the needy members of the community by the general public.

The house was built and donated by Tribal Administration staff in Kgalagadi South to one of the needy, elderly member of Maleshe village, Mr Zulu Phadime. He said Batswana should continue helping one another because that gesture of giving defined the nature of Batswana.

Mr Masisi said when the initiative started, the President targeted at least 800 houses before he vacated office, adding that there was no doubt that the target would be surpassed.

He said Batswana should pride themselves in the successbecause they heeded the call as more houses continued to be built.

The Vice President said such gestures were the ones helping towards eradicating poverty and urged those who attended the ceremony to make sure that the good spirit of giving lasted forever regardless of religion or gender.

For his part, Kgosi David Megano of Maralaleng who was coordinating the project, pointed out that as Tribal Administration staff, they were happy to have helped a needy member of the community.

He revealed that they started the project from scratch as they found the beneficiary literally sleeping under a tree. Kgosi Megano thanked all those who helped with donations, saying if it was not for them, the project could not have been realised in less than six months.

For his part,Mr Phadime said he was happy to be blessed with a house, adding that he used to suffer a lot during harsh weather conditions. He said he would now be able to sleep peacefully as he now had a roof over his head. The Vice President and the area Member of Parliament, Mr Frans Van der Westhuizen donated P2 000 each towards the electrification of the house.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

Cote d'Ivoire, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal Improve Governance - But...

The 2017 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG), launched today by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, reveals that the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.