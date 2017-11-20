Botswana: Masisi Hands Over House

Maleshe — Vice President, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi says President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama needs to be applauded for the good job he has done in ensuring that the nation is united.

Mr Masisi explained that it was through the President's housing appeal initiative when he assumed office in 2008 that he encouraged the public to help the needy.

The Vice President said this in Maleshe near Tsabong where he officially handed one of the many houses donated to the needy members of the community by the general public.

The house was built and donated by Tribal Administration staff in Kgalagadi South to one of the needy, elderly member of Maleshe village, Mr Zulu Phadime. He said Batswana should continue helping one another because that gesture of giving defined the nature of Batswana.

Mr Masisi said when the initiative started, the President targeted at least 800 houses before he vacated office, adding that there was no doubt that the target would be surpassed.

He said Batswana should pride themselves in the successbecause they heeded the call as more houses continued to be built.

The Vice President said such gestures were the ones helping towards eradicating poverty and urged those who attended the ceremony to make sure that the good spirit of giving lasted forever regardless of religion or gender.

For his part, Kgosi David Megano of Maralaleng who was coordinating the project, pointed out that as Tribal Administration staff, they were happy to have helped a needy member of the community.

He revealed that they started the project from scratch as they found the beneficiary literally sleeping under a tree. Kgosi Megano thanked all those who helped with donations, saying if it was not for them, the project could not have been realised in less than six months.

For his part,Mr Phadime said he was happy to be blessed with a house, adding that he used to suffer a lot during harsh weather conditions. He said he would now be able to sleep peacefully as he now had a roof over his head. The Vice President and the area Member of Parliament, Mr Frans Van der Westhuizen donated P2 000 each towards the electrification of the house.

Source : BOPA