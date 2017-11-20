20 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Sassagate - CPs Accused of Making R614m More Than Declared On Grants

Cash Paymaster Services, a subsidiary of Net1 UEPS, told the Constitutional Court in May that it made R1.1-billion profit over five years delivering social grants. A new report claims it may have under-reported that figure by as much as R614-million. By GREG NICOLSON.

"I think it's important to note that Net1 reports say one thing to shareholders and another thing to the Constitutional Court when it comes to revenue," said Alternative Information and Development Centre senior economist Dick Forslund on Sunday.

On behalf of Black Sash and the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS), Forslund authored a report, released on Sunday, investigating the financial statement that Net1's Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) gave to the Constitutional Court in May on the profit the company had made in delivering social grants for the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

CPS was required to submit financial statements on the profits it made after its contract was ruled unlawful. The statement included only the bare basics and Forslund compared the simple outline to Net1's annual statements, which provide more detail on the company's finances.

Forslund's report made four clear findings. The most striking relates to profit. He said CPS in its submission to the...

