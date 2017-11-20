South Africa: Seven People Killed On Western Cape Roads Over Weekend, 17 Arrested

Seven people were killed on Western Cape roads over the weekend and more than 17 people were arrested for drunken driving, traffic officials have confirmed.

On Monday morning, Western Cape traffic head Kenny Africa said on Saturday a motorcyclist died in a crash near the Huguenot tunnel while a pedestrian was killed on the N1 and another died on the N2 near Grabouw after they were hit by vehicles.

Two women were also killed on Saturday during a multi-vehicle collision on the R27 near Silverstream.

On Sunday, a cyclist died in Mossel Bay and in Ceres, outside Worcester, one passenger was killed when two vehicles collided.

Africa said Western Cape authorities had stopped more than 2 660 vehicles since Friday and completed 2 195 alcohol tests which resulted in the arrest of 17 people.

The highest recorded alcohol blood level was in Brackenfell with 1.21mg/1 000ml - which is five times over the legal limit.

One person was arrested in Somerset West for the possession of Madrax and dagga, Africa said.

Authorities also issued 230 fines to the value of R328 800.

Meanwhile, Western Cape police said they arrested 2 076 suspects in the province over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said 15 people were arrested for murder, three for attempted murder, 22 for assault, seven for rape, four for aggravated robbery, 34 for burglary, 11 for the possession of unlicensed firearms and 611 for drug-related offences.

"Our warning to criminals is simple, we will not allow you to get away with crime in the Western Cape," Traut said in a statement.

Source: News24