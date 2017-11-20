South Africa: Threat to UCT Law School - Appeasement Does Not Work in Education or the Workplace

analysis

There are only three basic courses of action - subject to minor variations - available to the Law School and University of Cape Town in response to the Council for Higher Education's threat to remove UCT law school's accreditation.

I graduated from UCT law school in 1971. As memory serves me, 84 students registered for the course. Fourteen, or 17%, made it through to final year. All passed. I cannot remember any of the 70 who did not make it the first time round complaining.

Now the government (in the form of the Council for Higher Education), not satisfied with devastating any number of government departments, including almost every State-owned Enterprise, has turned its bureaucratic binoculars loose on universities and threatened to remove the accreditation from UCT's law school for the crime of being the top-ranked law school on the continent and based on the untested accusations of a handful of self-serving individuals.

Logically, I would suggest that there are only three basic courses of action - subject to minor variations - available to the Law School and UCT.

First approach:

Continue to employ top lecturers, as far as possible, who provide a comprehensive legal education of a continuing standard...