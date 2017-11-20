20 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Threat to UCT Law School - Appeasement Does Not Work in Education or the Workplace

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Peter Flack

There are only three basic courses of action - subject to minor variations - available to the Law School and University of Cape Town in response to the Council for Higher Education's threat to remove UCT law school's accreditation.

I graduated from UCT law school in 1971. As memory serves me, 84 students registered for the course. Fourteen, or 17%, made it through to final year. All passed. I cannot remember any of the 70 who did not make it the first time round complaining.

Now the government (in the form of the Council for Higher Education), not satisfied with devastating any number of government departments, including almost every State-owned Enterprise, has turned its bureaucratic binoculars loose on universities and threatened to remove the accreditation from UCT's law school for the crime of being the top-ranked law school on the continent and based on the untested accusations of a handful of self-serving individuals.

Logically, I would suggest that there are only three basic courses of action - subject to minor variations - available to the Law School and UCT.

First approach:

Continue to employ top lecturers, as far as possible, who provide a comprehensive legal education of a continuing standard...

South Africa

'ANC in Untenable Crisis, Zuma Must Go' - Stalwarts

ANC stalwarts and veterans have once again called for President Jacob Zuma to step down with immediate effect. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.