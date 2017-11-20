20 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: From Liberators to Villains and Looters

analysis By Brij Maharaj

Those political leaders with despotic, dictatorial tendencies and dynastic ambitions should be watching the overthrow of Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe, and especially the fall of his chosen successor from grace, with some trepidation. There are also some amazing parallels between Zanu-PF and the ANC, and the most significant would be the failure to rein in the reign of their reckless, ruthless, kleptocratic presidents, who put their insatiable appetite for greed above their primary electoral mandate, which was to serve the people. In the annals of history, both presidents will be described as "liberators and villains" who looted their respective countries.

The lesson is very clear - all the people cannot be fooled all the time. Certainly, lots of food for thought for the ANC as it heads for its elective conference in December. The timing could never be better for South Africans. This is one case where the events of Zimbabwe will benefit South Africans.

The catalyst for the events of the past week, the straw that broke the camel's back, was Mugabe's axing of Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa - widely viewed as his successor - so that the president could clear the path for Grace Mugabe to become president. (The...

