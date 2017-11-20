15 November 2017

PR Newswire (New York)

Sudan: Kidnapped Swiss National Has Been Freed

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Bern, Switzerland — The Swiss woman who was kidnapped on 7 October 2017 in the city of El-Fasher in North Darfur, Sudan, was released on 14 November 2017. She is in good health under the circumstances.

The FDFA is relieved about this positive development and thanks the Sudanese authorities for the great assistance they provided. It wishes the Swiss woman concerned and her family courage in making a rapid return to normal life and coming to terms with the traumatic experience of the past few weeks.

An interdepartmental task force headed by the FDFA's Crisis Management Centre was set up immediately after the kidnapping became known in October. It included representatives of the FDFA, fedpol, the Federal Intelligence Service, and the Zurich Cantonal Police.

The FDFA strongly recommends that Swiss citizens consult its travel advice notices before travelling abroad. These notices currently cover 176 countries and are updated on an ongoing basis. Their purpose is to inform Swiss citizens about the security situation and potential risks. Travel advice notices are published in German, French and Italian on the FDFA website.

SOURCE Federal Department for Foreign Affairs, Switzerland

Sudan

Rwanda Sends Contingent for EASF Field Training in Sudan

A contingent of 95 personnel from Rwanda Defence Force, Rwanda National Police and civilians is today set to leave… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 PR Newswire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.