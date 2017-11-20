Mogoditshane — Newly established Professional Boxing Association of Botswana (PBAB) is still finding it difficult to keep the ball rolling due to numerous challenges bedeviling the organisation.

This was revealed by the association's president, Tsietsi Kebualemang at an ordinary general assembly hosted here over the weekend.

Lack of funds amongst others has been fingered as the main rot that has hindered progress in keeping the fire burning.

"Our intention to launch our professional boxing association to the public did not bear fruit due to unavailability of funds.

We wish to approach the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development for funding, while awaiting response for affiliation at Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC).

The funds will be for administration, launch, equipment, workshop, referees and judges as well as promoters and benchmarking," he said.

Kebualemang explained that it has proven difficult to affiliate with the BNSC as the newly launched sport commission is still not well versed with professional boxing. He said there is confusion between the existence of amateur boxing governing body Botswana Boxing Association (BoBA) and their organisation.

"We had to explain several times about our operations and structures as professional boxing. However, it is not all gloom now.

Effort was made to deal with this matter and we further explained what we stand for as PBAB.

We presented to BNSC about our activities for the better part of 2016.

It is said that BNSC will hold its ordinary general meeting on the 23rd November and we wait response of acceptance thereof," he said.

Kebualemang said this lack of identity has stalled efforts to sort out corporate sponsorship and funding from reputable corporate businesses in the country.

He said the intention now is to revisit and refresh their proposal once they have the backing of BNSC affiliation.

However, Kebualemang applauded local promoters whom he said despite limited resources kept the fire burning by staging tournaments locally.

Bond Boxing promotion staged one tournament at the Livingstone Kolobeng English Medium which featured six bouts, four local and two international, while Melroy Boxing promotions had a tournament during the Independence eve where three locals and two internationals went for the jugular.

He told delegates that renowned boxing promoters Fox Sport Africa was introduced to them by the BNSC and they are now working with PBAB on any logistics involved in professional boxing hosting.

Fox Sport consultants have since applied for a series of tournaments such as the August and October World Boxing Association Pan African title featuring Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, Kenya and Tanzania.

On Saturday, the meeting also amended the constitution and reviewed their strategic plan and policies.

Source : BOPA