Africa: The Road to the 54th ANC Elective Conference - Our Hope to Unite and Rebuild the ANC and South Africa

Beyond procedure and process, come the elective conference in December, the main component in our success will be unity.

'Those in leadership positions should unite and guide the movement to be at the head of the process of change. They should lead the movement in its mission to organise and inspire the masses to be their own liberators. They should lead the task of governance with diligence. And, together, they should reflect continuity of a revolutionary tradition and renewal which sustains the movement in the long term.' - Through the Eye of the Needle, 2001

The ANC elective conference is looming and is arguably the most significant gathering of party delegates in the past decade. The 54th ANC elective conference is set down for the 16th to the 20th December and the wheels have been set in motion to ensure that everything goes according to plan. Undoubtedly the election will be viewed by many South Africans as a decisive moment for the ANC and the country. The conference will see the emergence of policy directives that will provide an insight into how the ANC intends to govern the country in the future.

While much of the hype surrounding the conference...